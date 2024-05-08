Volumes soar at Kajaria Ceramics Ltd counter

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd clocked volume of 2.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7987 shares

Sonata Software Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Indraprastha Gas Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 08 May 2024.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd clocked volume of 2.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 32.74 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7987 shares. The stock lost 3.22% to Rs.1,149.35. Volumes stood at 12767 shares in the last session.

Sonata Software Ltd clocked volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 17240 shares. The stock lost 14.50% to Rs.544.95. Volumes stood at 40262 shares in the last session.

Devyani International Ltd registered volume of 10.3 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.40% to Rs.161.20. Volumes stood at 1.02 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd saw volume of 48376 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7353 shares. The stock increased 1.66% to Rs.1,447.40. Volumes stood at 15845 shares in the last session.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd registered volume of 3.8 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 76521 shares. The stock rose 5.74% to Rs.462.30. Volumes stood at 1.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News