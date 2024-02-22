Sensex (    %)
                        
IFCI Venture Capital Funds standalone net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of IFCI Venture Capital Funds declined 44.93% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales03.91 -100 OPM %041.43 -PBDT0.701.53 -54 PBT0.701.50 -53 NP1.142.07 -45
First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

