Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 03:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cartrade Tech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cartrade Tech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

JM Financial Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2025.

JM Financial Ltd, KRBL Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 September 2025.

Cartrade Tech Ltd lost 10.35% to Rs 2450 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16932 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd crashed 6.87% to Rs 177.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

KRBL Ltd tumbled 4.91% to Rs 439.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 85536 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91343 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty near 24,950; SMIDs in green; IT, PSBs shares rally

funds

Infra funds: Suited for seasoned investors who can handle cyclicalitypremium

Nepal Protest

China urges all sections in Nepal to properly handle issues, restore order

breakfast timing matters

Skipping breakfast? It could harm your mood, metabolism and wellbeing

Nepal Protest

LIVE news updates: Curfew in force, says Nepal Army; discussions scheduled

Brainbees Solutions Ltd corrected 4.50% to Rs 390.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd shed 3.36% to Rs 1047. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4693 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6186 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Olectra Greentech climbs on BYD India visit news

Olectra Greentech climbs on BYD India visit news

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade with minor gains; FMCG shares advance

Indices trade with minor gains; FMCG shares advance

CarTrade Tech expects demand boost from GST reduction

CarTrade Tech expects demand boost from GST reduction

India's GST reform expected to stimulate consumption: Fitch Ratings

India's GST reform expected to stimulate consumption: Fitch Ratings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesIPO AlertUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon