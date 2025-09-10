Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 02:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's GST reform expected to stimulate consumption: Fitch Ratings

India's GST reform expected to stimulate consumption: Fitch Ratings

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Fitch Ratings believes the reform of Indias goods and services tax (GST) should be generally credit positive for rated Indian companies, stimulating consumption and reducing risks to the economic growth outlook as higher US tariffs threaten export demand. Fitch expects the impact on the sovereign credit profile to be limited, though the reform is likely to reduce revenue slightly compared with our assumptions when we affirmed Indias BBB- rating with a Stable Outlook in August. The key element of the reform is the abolition of the 12% and 28% bands for GST, effective from 22 September. Most products in these bands will move to the lower 5% and 18% bands, respectively. The ratings expect these and other GST changes to result in lower prices, though some firms may seek to absorb the benefit themselves rather than passing it on to consumers through price cuts, the agency said. The ratings agency further estimates the fiscal cost of the reforms to be around 0.2% of GDP annually, but the potential boost to consumption and growth will depend on the extent to which companies pass on lower taxes to consumers. Fitch recently revised up its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9% in FY26, from 6.5%, although this largely reflects a stronger 1QFY26 outcome.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vikram Solar jumps after reporting multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 133 cr

Vikram Solar jumps after reporting multi-fold jump in Q1 PAT to Rs 133 cr

Radico Khaitan Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd up for third straight session

Coforge Ltd up for third straight session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Britannia Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Britannia Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndia vs Korea Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVENepal Protest LIVEIOS 26 Release Date AnnouncedApple Airpods Pro 3Apple Iphone 17 SeriesApple Awe Dropping Event Highlights Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon