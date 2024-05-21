Carysil consolidated net profit rises 24.94% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.89% to Rs 190.53 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 10.43% to Rs 57.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.13% to Rs 683.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 593.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Carysil rose 24.94% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 30.89% to Rs 190.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 145.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.