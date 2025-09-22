Monday, September 22, 2025 | 02:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Castrol India launches All-in-One Helmet Cleaner

Castrol India launches All-in-One Helmet Cleaner

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Castrol India has announced the launch of the Castrol All-in-One Helmet Cleaner, marking an expansion of its Auto Care business.

The product is designed for Indian two-wheeler riders, for whom helmet hygiene is often overlooked. Faced with hot and dusty conditions, most riders use water and household detergentsa solution which is often inconvenient and less effective for cleaning helmets.

Castrol's All-in-One Helmet Cleaner offers a simple, easy-to-use solutiona foam spray that cleans both the inside and outside of helmets, provides 99.99% antibacterial action through silver ION technology, and is dermatologically tested to be safe for skin and hair.

Speaking about the launch, Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said: The Castrol All-in-One Helmet Cleaner is a natural extension of our Auto Care portfolio. It solves a real and everyday need for riders, while opening a new, repeat-use category for the business. For our trade partners, it brings a differentiated product to the shelves; for us, it is another step in strengthening Castrol's role as a complete Auto Care brand.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

Larsen & Toubro signs MoU with ACWA Power

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Indices trade in negative terrain; European mrkt decline

Shrimp exporters tumble on concerns over US tariff bill

Shrimp exporters tumble on concerns over US tariff bill

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 6.03%

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 6.03%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon