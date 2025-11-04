Castrol India standalone net profit rises 9.82% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.79% to Rs 1362.75 croreNet profit of Castrol India rose 9.82% to Rs 227.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 207.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.79% to Rs 1362.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1288.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1362.751288.18 6 OPM %23.6922.21 -PBDT333.04304.98 9 PBT307.87280.46 10 NP227.80207.43 10
