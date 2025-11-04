Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 04:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian Energy Services JV wins Rs 459 cr contract from Mahanadi Coalfields

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

To set up coal handling plant in Odisha

Asian Energy Services along with its JV partner, has been awarded a prestigious contract from Mahanadi Coalfields for setting up a Coal Handling Plant in Odisha. The contract encompasses Pre Engineered Turnkey Execution, including Design, Supply, Erection, Commissioning, Trial Run, Testing, and O&M during the Defect Liability Period (DLP).

Valued at approximately Rs 459 crore (inclusive of GST and BOCW Cess), this marks the largest-ever Coal Handling Plant (CHP) order secured by the company to date, a milestone that further reinforces Asian Energy Services' growing leadership in the sector. The project will be executed over a span of seven years.

 

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

