Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 04:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India unveils the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line

Hyundai Motor India unveils the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:06 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India marked a significant milestone with the global debut of the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line, redefining the compact SUV segment with a bold new design, advanced technology and exhilarating performance.

Speaking at the launch, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India, said At HMIL, our commitment to India runs deep. We have recently announced an investment of over INR 45,000 crores, reaffirming our long-term vision for this vibrant market. The all-new Hyundai VENUE marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter and it is the first product to roll out from our state-of-the-art Pune manufacturing plant and the first among the 26 products we plan to introduce by 2030. The launch of the all-new Hyundai VENUE and Hyundai VENUE N Line represents a significant milestone in our journey of automotive excellence.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian Energy Services JV wins Rs 459 cr contract from Mahanadi Coalfields

Asian Energy Services JV wins Rs 459 cr contract from Mahanadi Coalfields

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company allots 43,500 equity shares under ESOS

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

SEPC highlights its operational progress with consolidated update

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

IEX records 16.5% growth in electricity traded volume in Oct'25

Nifty settles below 25,600 level; Metal shares decline

Nifty settles below 25,600 level; Metal shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayEurope Winter Travel CostLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsStock Market HolidayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon