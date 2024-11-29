Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 73.64 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.02% to Rs 24.48 croreNet Loss of Lokhandwala Kataria Construction Pvt reported to Rs 73.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 77.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 55.02% to Rs 24.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.4854.42 -55 OPM %-21.12-8.42 -PBDT-73.62-77.26 5 PBT-73.64-77.29 5 NP-73.64-77.29 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content