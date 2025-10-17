CEAT consolidated net profit rises 52.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.17% to Rs 3772.65 croreNet profit of CEAT rose 52.57% to Rs 185.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.17% to Rs 3772.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3304.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3772.653304.53 14 OPM %13.3410.96 -PBDT420.28299.28 40 PBT246.43162.17 52 NP185.95121.88 53
