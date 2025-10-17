Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 105.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.44% to Rs 323.31 croreNet profit of Manorama Industries rose 105.47% to Rs 54.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 65.44% to Rs 323.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 195.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales323.31195.42 65 OPM %27.1223.13 -PBDT80.5440.91 97 PBT74.4935.30 111 NP54.8826.71 105
