AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 1.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.36% to Rs 4511.28 croreNet profit of AU Small Finance Bank declined 1.81% to Rs 560.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 571.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 15.36% to Rs 4511.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3910.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income4511.283910.61 15 OPM %52.8352.60 -PBDT728.89758.78 -4 PBT728.89758.78 -4 NP560.87571.21 -2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content