Monday, July 21, 2025 | 08:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 58.5 cr project

Ceigall India emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 58.5 cr project

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Ceigall India announced that it has emerged as lowest (L1) bidder for a Rs 58.5 crore project awarded by REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDC) for establishment of the 400/220 KV Velgaon substation near Palghar.

The company has been selected as transmission service provider for the establishment of the 400/220 kV Velgaon substation (GIS) through tariff based competitive bidding process.

The project is scheduled to be completed within 24 months, with an operation and maintenance period of 35 years.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

 

The company's consolidated net profit declined 31.99% to Rs 74.10 crore even as revenues rose by 7.21% to Rs 1,011.61 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

The scrip declined 2.24% to settle at Rs 268 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indus Towers receives upgrade in ratings for LT bank facilities

Indus Towers receives upgrade in ratings for LT bank facilities

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of ICICI PFM from ICICI Life

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of ICICI PFM from ICICI Life

Board of HDFC Bank approves bonus issue of 1:1

Board of HDFC Bank approves bonus issue of 1:1

Board of J K Cements considers capacity expansion measures

Board of J K Cements considers capacity expansion measures

Adani Ports receives ESG rating of 74.6 from SES ESG Research

Adani Ports receives ESG rating of 74.6 from SES ESG Research

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon