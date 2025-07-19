Saturday, July 19, 2025 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers receives upgrade in ratings for LT bank facilities

Indus Towers receives upgrade in ratings for LT bank facilities

Image

Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

From CRISIL

Indus Towers announced that CRISIL Ratings has upgraded the rating on the long-term bank loan facilities and Rs. 1,750 crore bond (debt instruments) of Indus Towers ('the Company') from 'Crisil AA+/Positive' to 'Crisil AAA/Stable'. Further, credit rating assigned to Rs. 375 Crore bond (debt instruments) has been 'withdrawn' as they have been redeemed.

The rating for short-term bank loan facilities and Commercial Papers is reaffirmed as Crisil A1+.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of ICICI PFM from ICICI Life

Board of ICICI Bank approves acquisition of ICICI PFM from ICICI Life

Board of HDFC Bank approves bonus issue of 1:1

Board of HDFC Bank approves bonus issue of 1:1

Board of J K Cements considers capacity expansion measures

Board of J K Cements considers capacity expansion measures

Adani Ports receives ESG rating of 74.6 from SES ESG Research

Adani Ports receives ESG rating of 74.6 from SES ESG Research

IRCON JV secures project worth Rs 755.78 cr

IRCON JV secures project worth Rs 755.78 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon