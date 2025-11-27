Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India secures order worth Rs 12.18 cr

Ceigall India secures order worth Rs 12.18 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Ceigall India has received Letter of Acceptance from Office of Executive Engineer Drainage Cum Mining and Geology Ropar Division WRD Punjab for Desilting of Siswan Nadi to save the abadies and c/land of Village Dulchi Majra to Khizarpur of Tehsil Shri Chamkaur Sahib, District Ropar. The value of the project is Rs 12.185 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty hits fresh all-time high; breadth strong

Nifty hits fresh all-time high; breadth strong

Mini Diamonds India gains after winning $2-million export order

Mini Diamonds India gains after winning $2-million export order

Brigade Enterprises inks 90-year leases pact for land parcel in Kerala's Technopark

Brigade Enterprises inks 90-year leases pact for land parcel in Kerala's Technopark

Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Whirlpool of India Ltd Falls 10.79%

Whirlpool of India Ltd Falls 10.79%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchGoogle Meet DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon