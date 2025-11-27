Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Studds Accessories reported a 17.9% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.62 crore on 6.47% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 154.43 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 14.32% YoY to Rs 27.22 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 29.9 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 12% compared with Rs 26.7 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin improved 19.3% in Q2 FY26 as against 18.4% in Q2 FY25.

On half yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 22.92% to Rs 40.86 crore on 6.42% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 303.65 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

 

Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, managing director, said, In H1FY26, we delivered steady and improving financial performance. Revenue increased by 6.4% YoY to Rs 303.7 crore, while operating EBITDA grew by 17.9% YoY to Rs 60.2 crore, driven by superior product mix, operating leverage, higher efficiency, and disciplined cost management. These results underscore the inherent scalability and resilience of our business model.

Demand across our core categories remained healthy, as reflected in the capacity utilisation of around 86% for two-wheeler helmets and boxes during H1FY26. To support sustained growth, we are progressing with capacity expansion, with the first phase of additional capacity of 1.5 Mn units expected to become operational by Q1FY27. This expansion will enhance our ability to service both domestic and export markets while providing headroom for future growth initiatives.

In October, we entered into a strategic customer engagement with Decathlon, adding a marquee global brand to our customer portfolio. Under this engagement, we will serve Decathlons India requirements for bicycle helmets and allied protective products. We are currently investing in new moulds, with commercial production expected to commence by the end of Q4FY26. In parallel, to enhance our international footprint and brand visibility, we are in process of establishing a new warehouse in Spain.

Studds Accessories is a manufacturer of two-wheeler helmets and motorcycle accessories based in Faridabad, Haryana, India. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells helmets under the Studds and SMK brands, while other accessories such as two-wheeler luggage, gloves, helmet locking devices, rain suits, riding jackets, and eyewear are sold under the Studds brand.

The counter rose 0.31% to Rs 556.75 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

