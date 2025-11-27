Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Brigade Enterprises inks 90-year leases pact for land parcel in Kerala's Technopark

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Brigade Enterprises said that it has signed a lease deed for 4.859 acres of land for a period of 90 years with Electronics Technology Parks for the development of IT infrastructure in Technopark Phase-I Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

This property will have an overall development potential of about 1.2 million square feet, comprising of World Trade Center Trivandrum with A Grade office space along with a five-star hotel of over 200 keys.

Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.

 

The company had reported 36.57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.50 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 118.98 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 29.02% YoY to Rs 1,383.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The scrip shed 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 909.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

