Brigade Enterprises inks 90-year leases pact for land parcel in Kerala's Technopark

Brigade Enterprises said that it has signed a lease deed for 4.859 acres of land for a period of 90 years with Electronics Technology Parks for the development of IT infrastructure in Technopark Phase-I Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
This property will have an overall development potential of about 1.2 million square feet, comprising of World Trade Center Trivandrum with A Grade office space along with a five-star hotel of over 200 keys.
Brigade Enterprises is one of Indias leading property developers. The company has developed properties in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru with developments across residential, office, retail and hotels.
The company had reported 36.57% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.50 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 118.98 crore reported in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations grew 29.02% YoY to Rs 1,383.37 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The scrip shed 0.90% to currently trade at Rs 909.10 on the BSE.
