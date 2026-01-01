Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceinsys Tech rallies after securing Rs 12-cr order

Ceinsys Tech rallies after securing Rs 12-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Ceinsys Tech rose 3.77% to Rs 1,129.50 after the company received a Rs 12.06 crore order from MSRDC Tunnel for a further extension to implement the Digital Project Management System for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link project.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves acting as a system integrator for the supply, implementation and support of a digital project management platform, including 5D-BIM, ERP and GIS systems, along with the establishment of an owners support office for the MPEWML project. The total order value stands at Rs 12,06,17,194.71 and the project will be executed up to 31 March 2026.

The company said the order is an extension of existing contracts earlier awarded by MSRDC Tunnel for the same project. Ceinsys Tech had previously received the letter of award and extensions for the project in FY21 and FY23.

 

Ceinsys Tech is primarily dealing in providing enterprise geospatial & engineering services and the sale of software and power generation.

The companys consolidated net profit zoomed 120.9% to Rs 25.74 crore on an 81.5% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 163.45 in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Ceinsys Tech receives extension of time for Mumbai Pune expressway (MPEW) Missing Link project

Benchmarks end flat amid expiry volatility, Nifty ends below 25,150 mark

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index registers a drop of 3.17%

MOIL revises prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products

Nifty January futures trade at premium

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 2:45 PM IST

