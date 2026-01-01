Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index registers a drop of 3.17%

Quick Wrap: Nifty FMCG Index registers a drop of 3.17%

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty FMCG index closed down 3.17% at 53718.5 today. The index has lost 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, ITC Ltd fell 9.71%, United Spirits Ltd slipped 2.74% and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 1.73%. The Nifty FMCG index has decreased 6.00% over last one year compared to the 10.12% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 1.03% and Nifty Realty index added 0.84% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.06% to close at 26146.55 while the SENSEX has declined 0.04% to close at 85188.6 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 4:00 PM IST

