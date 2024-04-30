Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 38.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 16.73% to Rs 8371.23 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 58.91% to Rs 2667.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1678.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 20.24% to Rs 30848.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25657.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 38.12% to Rs 816.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 591.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 16.73% to Rs 8371.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7171.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.