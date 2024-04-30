Business Standard
Patel Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
KPI Green Energy Ltd, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Eureka Forbes Ltd and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 April 2024.
Patel Engineering Ltd crashed 8.60% to Rs 57.94 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 38.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.33 lakh shares in the past one month.
KPI Green Energy Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 1808.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16866 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62496 shares in the past one month.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 233.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27460 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.29 lakh shares in the past one month.
Eureka Forbes Ltd fell 4.83% to Rs 474.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.67 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd corrected 3.95% to Rs 231.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.75 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

