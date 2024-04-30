Shiva Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

MBL Infrastructure Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Digicontent Ltd and Raj Oil Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2024.

MBL Infrastructure Ltd, Swelect Energy Systems Ltd, Digicontent Ltd and Raj Oil Mills Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 April 2024.

Shiva Mills Ltd crashed 6.84% to Rs 102.85 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 40125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20347 shares in the past one month.

MBL Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 5.02% to Rs 49.53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17157 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23157 shares in the past one month.

Swelect Energy Systems Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 1318.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10917 shares in the past one month.

Digicontent Ltd slipped 4.99% to Rs 22.64. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3818 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8950 shares in the past one month.

Raj Oil Mills Ltd fell 4.99% to Rs 70.97. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9880 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18547 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News