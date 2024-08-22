Central Bank of India soars 0.87%, up for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 61.23, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.27% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.68% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank. Central Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 61.23, up 0.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Central Bank of India has slipped around 1.11% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7012.45, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.49 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

