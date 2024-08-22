UCO Bank soars 0.9%, up for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 52.7, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.73% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.68% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank. UCO Bank gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.7, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. UCO Bank has slipped around 3.21% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has slipped around 2.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7012.45, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

