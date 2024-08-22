Biocon Ltd up for fifth session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 358.2, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.58% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.68% spurt in the Nifty Pharma. Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 358.2, up 0.9% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 6.28% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22577.9, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 359.2, up 1.13% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 37.58% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 47.68% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News