Vedanta Ltd spurts 0.11%, gains for fifth straight session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 455.8, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.51% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% jump in NIFTY and a 40.29% jump in the Nifty Metal. Vedanta Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 455.8, up 0.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 24824.75. The Sensex is at 81098.08, up 0.24%. Vedanta Ltd has gained around 4.79% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9264.05, up 0.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 179.64 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 457.3, up 0.18% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 91.51% in last one year as compared to a 27.67% jump in NIFTY and a 40.29% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 15.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

