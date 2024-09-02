Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Centum Electronics climbs as bags Rs 108-cr order from DRDO

Centum Electronics climbs as bags Rs 108-cr order from DRDO

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Centum Electronics jumped 3.10% to Rs 1,757.15 after the company informed that it has received an order from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) worth Rs 109.58 crore.
The order includes intersatellite link & other payload subsystems to be executed within a period of 16 months. The value of the contract is Rs 108.58 crore.
Centum Electronics is in electronic system design and manufacturing, manufactures high end electronics modules, subsystems and systems used in the aerospace, defence, and industrial electronic sectors.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The companys consolidated net profit slumped 364% to Rs 3.84 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 1.45 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Net sales marginally rose to Rs 238.81 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ipo

Brokerages BULLISH on Gala Precision IPO; GMP jumps 45%; Should You Bid?

Indian rupee, Indian bonds market

Rupee falls 3 paise to 83.88 against US dollar during early trade

Godrej Properties

At Rs 515 cr, Godrej Properties highest bidder for 2 luxury Gurugram plots

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon, waterlogging

LIVE news updates: 10 dead amid heavy rain in Andhra, Telangana; over 100 trains cancelled

Indonesia flag

Indonesia expects to sign $3.5 bn business deals at 2nd Africa forum

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon