GPT Infra gains on emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 204-cr order

GPT Infra gains on emerging L-1 bidder for Rs 204-cr order

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
GPT Infraprojects added 2.31% to 181.30 after the company said that it has been declared as L1 (first lowest) by CAO Construction, South Eastern Railway, Kolkata for an aggregate value of Rs 204 crore.
The project includes construction of road over bridge (3 lane) with bridge proper and bridge approaches between Andul-Sankrail station and construction of road over bridge (2 lane) with bridge proper and bridge approaches between Nalpur-Bauria Stations of Howrah-Kharagpur section under the jurisdiction of Dy CE/Con/Garden Reach, S. E. Railway.
GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.
The companys consolidated net profit increased 12.6% to Rs 17.54 crore on 0.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 236.22 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:39 AM IST

