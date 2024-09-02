Business Standard
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd Spurts 3.19%

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd has added 0.91% over last one month compared to 4.57% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.15% rise in the SENSEX
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd gained 3.19% today to trade at Rs 506.45. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.83% to quote at 3347.87. The index is up 4.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 1.54% and Sterlite Technologies Ltd added 0.72% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 67.95 % over last one year compared to the 26.52% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Railtel Corporation of India Ltd has added 0.91% over last one month compared to 4.57% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 2.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 28487 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.03 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 618 on 12 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 198.05 on 31 Aug 2023.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

