Centum Electronics rallies after inking pact with Indra Air Traffic for air navigation systems

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Centum Electronics surged 6.25% to Rs 2,421.35 after the company has entered into teaming agreement with Indra Air Traffic Inc, to jointly develop and manufacture advanced air navigation systems for the Indian naval forces.

Indra Air Traffic Inc, is one of the main global defense, air traffic and space companies within the Indra Group promoting a safer and more connected future through its innovative solutions, trusted relationships, and the best talent.

Under the agreement, Centum and Indra will collaborate to manufacture state-of-the-art air navigation systems in India, leveraging Centums strong engineering, R&D, and high-reliability manufacturing capabilities together with Indras global expertise and advanced technology solutions. The partnership is expected to strengthen operational readiness and provide mission-critical, cutting-edge systems to Indias armed forces.

 

Nikhil Mallavarapu, joint managing director of Centum, said, Our partnership with Indra Air Traffic is a testament to Centums unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, By joining forces, we are not only advancing Indias defence capabilities but also championing the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Together, we are shaping a future where India stands at the forefront of technological leadership and operational readiness.

Centum Electronics is in electronic system design and manufacturing, producing high-end electronic modules, subsystems, and systems used in the aerospace, defense, and industrial electronic sectors.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 4.23 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 14.2% YoY to Rs 286.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

