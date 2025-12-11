Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Volumes soar at DCM Shriram Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 55.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 133.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41460 shares

Ircon International Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 11 December 2025.

DCM Shriram Ltd clocked volume of 55.41 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 133.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 41460 shares. The stock gained 8.73% to Rs.1,312.00. Volumes stood at 31280 shares in the last session.

Ircon International Ltd registered volume of 93.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.35 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.77 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.24% to Rs.156.01. Volumes stood at 17.41 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd registered volume of 23.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.63 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.46% to Rs.336.25. Volumes stood at 5.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd saw volume of 10.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.72% to Rs.12,811.00. Volumes stood at 9.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd clocked volume of 2.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.36 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 79632 shares. The stock gained 0.97% to Rs.836.95. Volumes stood at 2.22 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

