Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KSR Footwear Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

KSR Footwear Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd, Trident Texofab Ltd, Arkade Developers Ltd and Hubtown Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 December 2025.

KSR Footwear Ltd lost 15.30% to Rs 18.88 at 14:27 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 77148 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50122 shares in the past one month.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd crashed 11.94% to Rs 1083.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 97 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 306 shares in the past one month.

 

Trident Texofab Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 267.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38802 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10732 shares in the past one month.

Arkade Developers Ltd pared 9.41% to Rs 142.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12627 shares in the past one month.

Hubtown Ltd slipped 8.57% to Rs 230.45. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50353 shares in the past one month.

Centre Approves Rs 44,771 Crore Road Projects in Odisha, Including Bhubaneswar-Paradip Corridor

India has emerged as preferred destination for global capability centres

Barometers trade with modest gains; auto shares in demand

GK Energy wins order of Rs 366.63 cr from MSEDCL

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 443.78 cr from MSEDCL

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

