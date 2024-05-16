Business Standard
Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 39.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 468.68 crore
Net profit of Century Enka rose 39.89% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 468.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 472.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 52.67% to Rs 42.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 1744.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2072.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales468.68472.62 -1 1744.152072.05 -16 OPM %7.214.79 -4.576.86 - PBDT39.6428.55 39 107.79158.90 -32 PBT26.5716.89 57 57.53117.68 -51 NP20.2714.49 40 42.7590.32 -53
First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

