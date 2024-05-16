Century Enka consolidated net profit rises 39.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 468.68 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 52.67% to Rs 42.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 1744.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2072.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Century Enka rose 39.89% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 468.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 472.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.