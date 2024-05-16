Business Standard
TCNS Clothing Co. reports standalone net loss of Rs 63.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales decline 21.31% to Rs 211.32 crore
Net Loss of TCNS Clothing Co. reported to Rs 63.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.31% to Rs 211.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 268.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 288.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.14% to Rs 959.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1201.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales211.32268.56 -21 959.561201.59 -20 OPM %-17.833.16 --19.2710.45 - PBDT-52.86-5.93 -791 -242.7889.60 PL PBT-84.22-44.57 -89 -367.50-31.22 -1077 NP-63.60-28.12 -126 -288.54-17.55 -1544
First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

