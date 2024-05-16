Business Standard
Mahindra &amp; Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 4.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 9.29% to Rs 35373.34 crore
Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra rose 4.45% to Rs 2754.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2636.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.29% to Rs 35373.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32365.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.60% to Rs 11268.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10281.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.03% to Rs 138279.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121268.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales35373.3432365.60 9 138279.30121268.55 14 OPM %18.6717.48 -18.0016.80 - PBDT5365.054654.26 15 20701.5717221.39 20 PBT4030.003459.86 16 15977.7912864.58 24 NP2754.082636.67 4 11268.6410281.50 10
First Published: May 16 2024 | 3:07 PM IST

