Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Century Plyboards gains as new Tamil Nadu unit starts operations

Century Plyboards gains as new Tamil Nadu unit starts operations

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Century Plyboards (India) rose 1.42% to Rs 746.60 after the company announced the commencement of commercial production at its newly established particle board manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

According to an exchange filing, the unit is located at SIPCOT Industrial Park, Thervoy Kandigai, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, and began commercial operations on 27 June 2025.

Century Plyboards (India) is a manufacturer and distributor of building products. Its portfolio of products comprises plywood, block-board, decorative veneer and timber, particle boards, flush doors, medium-density fiberboards (MDF), decorative laminates, pre-laminated boards, and fiber cement boards.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 34% to Rs 52.47 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 79.54 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations jumped 13% YoY to Rs 1,198.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Aakaar Medical Technologies loses radiance on day one

NSE SME Aakaar Medical Technologies loses radiance on day one

Akzo Nobel soars after JSW Paints inks deal to acquire 75% stake for Rs 9,400 crore

Akzo Nobel soars after JSW Paints inks deal to acquire 75% stake for Rs 9,400 crore

Dollar rebounds near 97 mark from three and half year low; US PCE data in focus

Dollar rebounds near 97 mark from three and half year low; US PCE data in focus

Sensex jumps 161 pts, Nifty trades above 25,600; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex jumps 161 pts, Nifty trades above 25,600; oil & gas shares in demand

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon