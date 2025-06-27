Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Aakaar Medical Technologies loses radiance on day one

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of Aakaar Medical Technologies were trading at Rs 71.65 on the NSE, a discount of 0.49% compared with the issue price of Rs 72.

The scrip was listed at Rs 75, a premium of 4.17% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently down 4.47% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 75 and a low of Rs 71.25. About 4.40 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Aakaar Medical Technologies' IPO was subscribed 2.19 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 June 2025 and it closed on 24 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 68 to Rs 72 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,50,400 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements of the company and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the Aakaar Medical Technologies on 19 June 2025, raised Rs 7.68 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 10.67 lakh shares at Rs 72 per share to 5 anchor investors.

Aakaar Medical Technologies is a medical aesthetics company engaged in offering a wide range of aesthetic and specialized cosmetic products and devices. Its product portfolio includes both own brands (domestically manufactured through loan licensing or third-party manufacturers) and the distribution of products and devices from imported brands. The company primarily supplies its products and devices to aesthetic physicians such as dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and aesthetic physicians, who in turn sell these products to end consumers and use certain device consumables as part of their treatments. As of 30 May 2025, the company had total 177 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 61.58 crore and net profit of Rs 6.04 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

