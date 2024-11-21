Business Standard
Cereals, Edible Oils and Pulses prices edging higher says RBI

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI), high frequency food price data for November so far (up to 12 th ) show an increase in cereals driven by wheat and atta) and broad-based pressures in edible oil prices. Pulses prices also witnessed hardening (except tur). Among key vegetables, potato and onion prices increased, while tomato prices recorded a sharp moderation. Retail selling prices of petrol and diesel remained broadly unchanged in November thus far (up to 12 th). While kerosene prices edged up after two months of softening, LPG prices were kept unchanged.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

