JTL Inds inks JV agreement with Singla Constructions

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

JTL Industries announced that it has entered into a special purpose Joint Venture Agreement with Singla Constructions to jointly participate in a railway tender.

The company clarified that this transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction and there are no potential conflicts of interest arising from the agreement.

JTL Industries is amongst the fastest-growing steel tube manufacturers, and its registered office is in Chandigarh. The company has manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh. Its product offering includes GI Pipes, MS Black Pipes, hollow sections, and Solar Structures, which cater to diverse industrial and infrastructural applications.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 5.6% to Rs 26.36 crore in Q2 FY25 as against 27.91 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations decreased 4.5% YoY to Rs 479.55 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

 

The scrip rose 0.11% to Rs 94.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

