Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Tech signs MoA with Tripura Govt for ITI upgrade project

Tata Tech signs MoA with Tripura Govt for ITI upgrade project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Tata Technologies signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Tripura, Secretariat, Agartala, for ITI Upgrade project for upgrading 19 ITI across Tripura for Rs 95.65 crore.

The contract includes 6 new long-term trades and 23 short-term courses that will be launched in a scheduled manner; the total new infrastructure of 13,500 SFT in each ITI will be built by the government to support the initiative.

The duration of the agreement is 5 years and 9 months, and it can be extended by another 5 years with added scope & associated commercials. The contract value stood at Rs 95.65 crore for the overall upgrade, training, maintenance, and associated services.

 

Tata Technologies is a global product engineering and digital services company.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.9% to Rs 157.41 crore on a 2.1% rise in net sales to Rs 1,296.45 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip declined 0.55% to currently trade at Rs 943.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Adani, Gautam Adani

US charges on Adani Group chief & others are credit negative: Moody's

Adani

Adani group stocks' combined mcap erodes by Rs 2.45 trn amid allegations

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 400 pts at 77,150; Nifty at 23,350; Financials, Metal weigh

Imran khan

Imran Khan arrested in protest case hours after bail in corruption case

Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI

Resilient growth has given us the space to focus on inflation: RBI Guv Das

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon