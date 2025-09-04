Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 12:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CFF Fluid Control gains on bagging Rs 24-cr order for Indian Navy's P75 project

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

CFF Fluid Control advanced 1.61% to Rs 657 after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the Indian Navy's Material Organisation for the supply of various equipment under the P75 submarine project.

In a regulatory filing, the company stated that the order is valued at approximately Rs 23.70 crore and is scheduled to be executed by August 2026.

The company further clarified that the transaction does not constitute a related party transaction under applicable regulatory norms, as its promoters, promoter group, and group companies have no interest in the awarding entity.

CFF Fluid Control is engaged in the business of manufacturing, Overhaul, repairs and maintenance of shipboard machinery, combat system, reference system, test facilities (pneu-mautic, hydraulic, electrical, electrical systems) for submarines and surface ships for Indian Navy.

 

The company had reported 39.6% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 23.85 crore on a 36.2% rise in net sales to Rs 145.56 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

