ITI secures IT infrastructure projects worth Rs 110 cr

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

From Guj Info Petro

ITI has secured Empanelment as System Integrator for implementation of IT infrastructure related projects on behalf of Guj Info Petro (GIPL). The Empanelment is for two transformative initiatives which include IT infrastructure implementation, and the establishment of a cutting-edge Cyber Security Operation Centre (SOC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The period of Empanelment is 36 months from the date of receipt of LOI and the value of the project is approximately Rs. 110 crore.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

