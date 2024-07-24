Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

CG Power &amp; Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Sales rise 18.86% to Rs 2227.52 crore
Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 18.37% to Rs 241.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 203.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.86% to Rs 2227.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1874.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2227.521874.00 19 OPM %14.6814.16 -PBDT359.69286.82 25 PBT335.67262.56 28 NP241.14203.71 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts; BSE SmallCap index up 2%; MMTC, IFCI zoom up to 20%

Congress CMs to boycott NITI Aayog meet over 'discriminatory' 2024 Budget

LIVE: SC says panel of eminent persons should engage with farmers to end Shambu road blockade

Thyrocare Tech stock skyrockets 17% post Q1FY25 results; details here

Typhoon Gaemi strengthens near Taiwan, work halted, flights cancelled

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon