Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 843.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 29.39% to Rs 57.05 croreNet profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 843.48% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 29.39% to Rs 57.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 80.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales57.0580.80 -29 OPM %3.75-1.86 -PBDT6.171.98 212 PBT5.440.58 838 NP4.340.46 843
