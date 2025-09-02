Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.04%, up for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd soars 1.04%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 416.55, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 0.92% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 416.55, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Exide Industries Ltd has added around 6.59% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25660, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 418.65, up 0.95% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd is down 14.79% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 0.92% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 31.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

