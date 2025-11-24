Monday, November 24, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power's subsidiary makes significant progress on new braking algorithm

CG Power's subsidiary makes significant progress on new braking algorithm

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

CG Power and Industrial Solutions said that its subsidiary G.G. Tronics India (GGT) has made significant progress in the development and field validation of uniform braking algorithm.

It has also made progress in defining braking parameters across multiple locomotive classes of Indian Railways.

This requirement, introduced by the Centre of Excellence (COE) and RDSO, aims to ensure consistent braking performance across vendors. This advanced braking methodology is poised to become a benchmark for future locomotive operations.

G.G. Tronics India had received an order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for the supply of Loco Kavach systems under the Developmental Category in November 2024.

 

The delivery period was 12 months subject to completion of product development, independent safety assessment (ISA), RDSO approval, and full compliance with Version 4.0 specifications. The ISA and RDSO approval activities are now in their final stages.

Due to these approval timelines, the supply could not be initiated within the stipulated delivery period and order stands cancelled.

CG Power further said that GGT will continue to remain qualified for upcoming tenders under the Developmental Category.

With approvals expected in the coming months, the company will also be eligible to participate in bulk procurement, offering the enhanced capabilities of the universal braking algorithm along with full Version 4.0.

G. G. Tronics India specializes in designing, manufacturing, supplying, and installing electronic safety embedded signalling systems for the Railway Transportation segment.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions is a global enterprise providing end-to-end solutions to utilities, industries and consumers for the management and application of efficient and sustainable electrical energy. It offers products, services and solutions in two main business segments, viz. Power Systems and Industrial Systems.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 29.76% to Rs 286.72 crore on a 21.14% increase in revenue to Rs 2,922.79 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.94% to currently trade at Rs 703.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

