Monday, November 24, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ambuja, NCL, India Cements seen favourably placed on charts; eye 13% upside

Ambuja, NCL, India Cements seen favourably placed on charts; eye 13% upside

The price-to-moving averages hints at a favourable trend for India Cements; similarly, select technical factors augur well for cement stocks such as Ambuja Cements, Ramco Cements and NCL Industries.

Technical charts hint at up to 13% upside for cement stocks such as Ambuja Cements, The Ramco Cements, NCL Industries and India Cements.

Technical outlook on Cement stocks: Ambuja, Ramco, NCL and India Cements likely to gain up to 13%, hint charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite seasonal weakness and maintenance-related outages, India's cement producers reportedly delivered strong Q2 performance.  Brokerages highlighted that a stronger rural activity and on-going construction kept cement consumption buoyant. That apart, the year-on-year growth rates were aided by a low base, new capacities and a richer product mix, said analysts.  Going ahead, analysts expect the second half to remain strong, helped by post-monsoon recovery, steady private and public capex, and normalising construction activity. READ MORE  Meanwhile, as per the technical charts, these 4 cement stocks - Ambuja Cements, India Cements, Ramco Cements and NCL Industries look favourably placed and can gain up to 13 per cent from here. 

Here's a detailed technical outlook on these 4 cement stocks.

 

Ambuja Cements

Current Price: ₹547  Upside Potential: 11.5%  Support: ₹537  Resistance: ₹561; ₹576  Ambuja Cements stock is seen precariously poised, with the stock traded close to its key weekly trend line support at ₹537. As long as this support is held on a weekly closing basis, the stock can attempt a bounce back towards ₹610. Interim resistance can be expected around the 20-Day Moving Average at ₹561 and daily trend line hurdle at ₹576. 
 

India Cements

Current Price: ₹403  Upside Potential: 11.7%  Support: ₹396; ₹380  Resistance: ₹419  The price-to-moving averages action indicates a positive bias for India Cements stock, as the shorter-term moving averages are placed above the longer-term averages. The stock, however, faces an overhead resistance at ₹419; above which a spurt towards ₹450 seems likely. On the downside, the 20-DMA at ₹396 is likely to act as near-term support followed by the 100-DMA at ₹380. 
 

The Ramco Cements

Current Price: ₹1,013  Upside Potential: 13%  Support: ₹996; ₹960  Resistance: ₹1,060; ₹1,100  The Ramco Cements stock is seen testing the 200-DMA support at ₹996 in recent trading sessions; below which, a key support for the stock stands at ₹960, shows the weekly chart. On the upside, Ramco Cements can rally to ₹1,145, with interim resistance visible at ₹1,060 and ₹1,100 levels. 
 

NCL Industries

Current Price: ₹201  Upside Potential: 13%  Support: ₹201; ₹196; ₹189  Resistance: ₹211; ₹222  NCL Industries shares recently broke-out above the daily trend line resistance, and tested the 100-DMA on the upside. The short-term trend is likely to be favourable above ₹189, with interim support anticipated around ₹201 and ₹196. On the upside, sustained trade above ₹211 (100-DMA), can trigger an up move towards ₹227, with interim resistance likely around ₹222. 
 
 

More From This Section

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; auto, pharma, FMCG stocks weigh; IT supports

Sical Logistics share price

Sical Logistics up 3% on Southern Railway nod for Gati Shakti terminal

steel

Nomura sees China shift boosting Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Jindal Steel

HG Infra share price

HG Infra jumps 5% as JV with Kalpataru Projects Int secures ₹1,415 cr order

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

Tejas fighter jet mishap doesn't shake HAL's long-term prospects: Choice

Topics : Market technicals Cement stocks Cement sector Ambuja Cements India Cements Ramco Cements NCL Industries Trading strategies Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Stock Picks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon