Despite seasonal weakness and maintenance-related outages, India's cement producers reportedly delivered strong Q2 performance.
Brokerages highlighted that a stronger rural activity and on-going construction kept cement consumption buoyant. That apart, the year-on-year growth rates were aided by a low base, new capacities and a richer product mix, said analysts.
Going ahead, analysts expect the second half to remain strong, helped by post-monsoon recovery, steady private and public capex, and normalising construction activity. READ MORE
Meanwhile, as per the technical charts, these 4 cement stocks - Ambuja Cements, India Cements, Ramco Cements and NCL Industries look favourably placed and can gain up to 13 per cent from here.
Here's a detailed technical outlook on these 4 cement stocks.
Ambuja Cements
Current Price: ₹547
Upside Potential: 11.5%
Support: ₹537
Resistance: ₹561; ₹576 Ambuja Cements stock
is seen precariously poised, with the stock traded close to its key weekly trend line support at ₹537. As long as this support is held on a weekly closing basis, the stock can attempt a bounce back towards ₹610. Interim resistance can be expected around the 20-Day Moving Average at ₹561 and daily trend line hurdle at ₹576.
India Cements
Current Price: ₹403
Upside Potential: 11.7%
Support: ₹396; ₹380
Resistance: ₹419
The price-to-moving averages action indicates a positive bias for India Cements stock
, as the shorter-term moving averages are placed above the longer-term averages. The stock, however, faces an overhead resistance at ₹419; above which a spurt towards ₹450 seems likely. On the downside, the 20-DMA at ₹396 is likely to act as near-term support followed by the 100-DMA at ₹380.
The Ramco Cements
Current Price: ₹1,013
Upside Potential: 13%
Support: ₹996; ₹960
Resistance: ₹1,060; ₹1,100
The Ramco Cements stock
is seen testing the 200-DMA support at ₹996 in recent trading sessions; below which, a key support for the stock stands at ₹960, shows the weekly chart. On the upside, Ramco Cements can rally to ₹1,145, with interim resistance visible at ₹1,060 and ₹1,100 levels.
NCL Industries
Current Price: ₹201
Upside Potential: 13%
Support: ₹201; ₹196; ₹189
Resistance: ₹211; ₹222 NCL Industries shares
recently broke-out above the daily trend line resistance, and tested the 100-DMA on the upside. The short-term trend is likely to be favourable above ₹189, with interim support anticipated around ₹201 and ₹196. On the upside, sustained trade above ₹211 (100-DMA), can trigger an up move towards ₹227, with interim resistance likely around ₹222.