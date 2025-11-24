Monday, November 24, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 180.77-cr project

RVNL emerges as L1 bidder for Rs 180.77-cr project

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) said that it has been emerged as lowest bidder (L1) from North Eastern Railway for upgrading the existing overhead equipment (OHE) system in Lucknow division.

The order includes design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning of OHE modification and feeder wire work of 2x25 kV traction system for capacity upgradation of UTR-MWP section (184 RKM/368 TKM) in Lucknow division of Northern Railway.

The contract is valued at Rs 180,77,92,324.55 including taxes and is expected to be completed within 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 19.73% to Rs 230.29 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 286.88 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 5.22% YoY to Rs 5,122.98 crore in Q2 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.46% to Rs 315.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR recovers from lifetime lows but breach beyond 89 per dollar mark stays

INR recovers from lifetime lows but breach beyond 89 per dollar mark stays

ACME Solar Holdings wins bid for REMC's 130 MW RTC renewable energy project

ACME Solar Holdings wins bid for REMC's 130 MW RTC renewable energy project

H.G. Infra Engineering jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Thane metro project

H.G. Infra Engineering jumps after emerging L1 bidder for Thane metro project

Natco Pharma slides after receiving seven USFDA observations for Chennai API plant

Natco Pharma slides after receiving seven USFDA observations for Chennai API plant

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Slides 8.48%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Slides 8.48%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon