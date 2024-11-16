Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chalet Hotels allots 1.81 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Chalet Hotels allots 1.81 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Image

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Chalet Hotels has approved the allotment of 1,81,840 fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to eligible employee under CHL Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 by way of its resolution by circulation dated 14 November 2024 which was approved on 15 November 2024.

Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased 21,84,27,773 equity shares of Rs.10 each amounting to Rs.2,18,42,77,730.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 2nd T20: Aussies win toss , opts to bat first

Modi, Narendra Modi

Concentrate on winning polling booths: PM Modi's mantra to BJP workers

Supreme Court, SC

SC dismisses Vedanta's review petition to reopen copper plant in Tamil Nadu

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM announces Rs 2 lakh, CM Yogi Rs 5 lakh for kin of infants killed in Jhansi hospital fire

Modi, Narendra Modi

India has made remarkable journey from independence to development: PM Modi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon