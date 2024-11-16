Chalet Hotels allots 1.81 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Chalet Hotels has approved the allotment of 1,81,840 fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to eligible employee under CHL Employee Stock Option Plan 2022 by way of its resolution by circulation dated 14 November 2024 which was approved on 15 November 2024.
Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased 21,84,27,773 equity shares of Rs.10 each amounting to Rs.2,18,42,77,730.
